New Devastating Op-Ed: Russiagate, The Greatest Journalistic Collapse of the 21st Century

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Brazil's largest newspaper publishes a devastating op-ed on the five years of Russiagate propaganda perpetrated by the corporate media. (see link below)
Special counsel John Durham’s indictment of Igor Danchenko, the principal source for the bogus Steele dossier used by the FBI as a basis for the Trump-Russia investigation, further illustrates how the corporate media is nothing more than the propaganda apparatus of the political establishment and the national security state. For five years, all we heard was the outlandish allegation that Donald Trump and his campaign were clandestine agents of Vladimir Putin. All lies built on a dossier generated by the Clinton campaign.
Watch how the shameful US media and corrupt intelligence officials recycled the fabricated claims of the Steele Dossier as fact to the American people
https://kanekoa.substack.com/p/russiagate-the-greatest-journalistic