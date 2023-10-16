Russian submarine Generalissimus Suvorov arrives in Kamchatka

The newest nuclear-powered missile submarine Generalissimus Suvorov was solemnly welcomed in Kamchatka after completing its inter-fleet sail from the Northern Fleet to the Pacific Fleet.

▫️ At the Pacific Fleet's base in Vilyuchinsk, the Project 955 Borei-A nuclear-powered strategic missile submarine Generalissimus Suvorov, was welcomed after an inter-fleet sail. The submarine Generalissimus Suvorov successfully completed the sail through the Northern Sea Route. She left the Northern Fleet in August this year.

▫️ The welcoming ceremony for the submarine at the home base was headed by Commander of Pacific Fleet Admiral Viktor Liina. The event was attended by representatives of the Pacific Fleet Submarine Force Command and Kamchatka Territory Administration. At the pier, relatives, a guard of honour, and a band met the submariners.

▫️ After the submarine was moored and the crew disembarked at the pier where the personnel of the Pacific Fleet's Submarine Force Formation was lined up, the Commander of the SSBN Generalissimus Suvorov reported to the Commander of the Pacific Fleet on the fulfilment of the assigned tasks, after which, in accordance with naval tradition, he was presented with a roast pig, and distinguished servicemen were honoured with awards and certificates.