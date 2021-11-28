© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Millions March Against Mandatory Vax - Melbourne 27-11-21
Follow
0
Share
Report
24 views • November 28, 2021
MMAMV Protest Rally in Melbourne on 27-11-21
Melbourne comes out in huuuge numbers yet again to demonstrate against discriminatory vaccine mandates, passports and the proposed permanent pandemic legislation bill.
Crowd estimates of between 100K - 200K strong march through the city from Parliament House to Treasury Gardens - PEOPLE P O W E R !! 💪
Song OK
Artist Felguk
Album OK
Licensed WMG (on behalf of Spinnin' Records (Distribution))
Melbourne comes out in huuuge numbers yet again to demonstrate against discriminatory vaccine mandates, passports and the proposed permanent pandemic legislation bill.
Crowd estimates of between 100K - 200K strong march through the city from Parliament House to Treasury Gardens - PEOPLE P O W E R !! 💪
Song OK
Artist Felguk
Album OK
Licensed WMG (on behalf of Spinnin' Records (Distribution))
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.