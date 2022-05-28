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Gonzalo Lira II: 2022.05.28 A Revolution Is Coming In The West
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300 views • May 28, 2022
Posted 28May2022:
Revolutions in the west from lack of food like what happened in 2011 during the Arab Spring.
food riots, economic sanctions, Russia, Arab Spring,
Revolutions in the west from lack of food like what happened in 2011 during the Arab Spring.
food riots, economic sanctions, Russia, Arab Spring,
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