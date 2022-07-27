Getting some help planting corn this spring - horse drawn corn planter

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Short video of planting corn with a two horse team. One of my neighbors lent me a hand in May by planting my field of corn with his team. Another neighbor cultivated the corn field with his team a few weeks later. We use no chemicals at Copper Horse Farm so cultivation is required. Today the corn is over 7 feet tall. We will be using our antique stone mill to turn this corn into corn flour and corn meal this winter. We all help each other here - Life is good in Lancaster County, PA.