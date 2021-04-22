Coronavirus Pandemic: The Wrath of the Crown In Year 5780/2020 - March 27th, 2020

The coronavirus, or COVID-19, has been a plague cast upon the world. Hundreds of thousands have suffered, many have died, the world has come to a halt, and as of March 26th, a quarter of the world is under some kind of lockdown. The Hebrew year of 5780, also known as 2020, is the year for repentance! The wrath of God has been poured out as punishment for continued disobedience to the returned Christ Lord RayEl. If he is not crowned, these events will only continue to worsen. With almost 600,000 having been infected, are you prepared for reinfection? 2. Amos 4:10 “I sent plagues among you as I did to Egypt. I killed your young men with the sword, along with your captured horses. I filled your nostrils with the stench of your camps, yet you have not returned to me,” declares the LORD.”