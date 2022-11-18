Faithful Catholics Crowd the Streets in Vienna's Rosary Rally

Bishop Athanasius Schneider led a candlelight rosary procession organized by pro-life activist Alexander Tschuggel — the hero who threw the pagan pachamama statues into the Tiber River. This cadre of Our Lady's warriors prayed to make reparation for the sin of abortion in Austria and restore the country to its Catholic heritage, and LifeSiteNews's correspondent Andreas Wailzer was with them. Watch now to see how the Church's faithful sons and daughters are leading the fight for a culture of life against what Bishop Schneider calls a "neo-Marxist, neo-agnostic, and Freemasonic dictatorship."

