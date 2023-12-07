TENSIONS SURGE IN MIDDLE EAST AS ISRAEL RENEWS ATTACK ON GAZA

Tensions surged across the Middle East as Israel renewed its attacks on the Palestinian enclave of the Gaza Strip after the end of a week-long ceasefire.

The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) began launching strikes on Gaza just right after the ceasefire ended on the morning of December 1. Israeli troops also resumed ground operations in Gaza City, the Jabaliya refugee camp and the city of Beit Lahia in the northern part of the Strip. Soon after, Israel expanded operations to the city of Khan Yunis and nearby areas in southern Gaza, despite facing fierce resistance from the Hamas Movement and other armed factions in the Strip.

The renewed Israeli attack on Gaza ended a de-facto truce on the Lebanese front. Hezbollah renewed operations against the IDF on December 1, launching a total of five attacks. In the following days, the number of attacks averaged above ten.

More escalation was reported on December 2 as the Islamic Resistance in Iraq (IRI), a coalition of Iranian-backed armed factions, resumed attacks against United States bases in Syria and Iraq in response to Washington’s unconditional support for the Israeli war on Gaza.

The first attack targeted the military near Erbil Intertional Airport in the Kurdistan region. Later, several attacks targeted al-Harir Air Base, also located in Kurdistan, and Ain al-Assad Air Base in al-Anbar. The IRI also launched attacks against U.S. bases in Syria, including the Green Village and Conoco in Deir Ezzor as well as al-Shaddadi and Khrab al-Jir in al-Hasakah.

Escalation was also reported on the southern Syrian front after the end of the ceasefire in Gaza. On December 3, a rocket attack targeted the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights. The IDF limited its response to a few artillery strikes, likely to avoid an escalation.

Also on December 3, the Houthis (Ansar Allah) resumed attacks against Israel by targeting two Israeli owned ships in the Red Sea. The U.S. said that a third commercial ship was also struck and that one of its warships intercepted drones launched in its direction. However, the Houthis didn’t claim responsibility.

The Houthis escalated on December 6 by launching a ballistic missile at the southernmost Israeli city of Eilat. It was however intercepted by the IDF’s Arrow air defense system.

Overall, tensions in the Middle East are once again at dangerously high levels. A regional conflict could eventually break out if the Israel war on Gaza drags on.





https://southfront.press/israel-renews-attack-on-gaza/