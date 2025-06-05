AI and Lust: Tools of the Biohacker/Slavemasters of the Normie

After working obsessively for 1100 hours on my novel "Hourglass," I had this epiphany:AI is a mirror of our relationship with lust.

The same men who are ruled by lust will likely be ruled by AI. But the man who reclaims his will - and disciplines his desire - won’t be replaced. He’ll be multiplied. His work and the good he does will be multiplied by AI.While his bio-spiritual essence will be multiplied by lust: the only tool with which we capture time and defeat death.

The novel I wrote is about that very struggle: to reclaim free will and wield it in a world doing its damndest to claw it away from us with digital talons.Here, I'll share the AI and tech tools and other hacks I used to bring my story to life...





3:00 Science fiction does not remain science fiction for long

5:25 Lust is a tool (like AI)

9:45 Writing the book (with AI?)

27:12 Audiobook production

31:00 The cinematic trailer (was a waste of time!)

35:00 The internet hated my book, while real people loved it

41:50 Epiphany from 1100 hours of obsession





Read: The 17 tools I used to bring my novel - "Hourglass" - to life 📑 Everything mentioned here

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/blog/fiction/977-novelist-tools-hourglass

Order Novel [Audiobook Included] 🛒 Hourglass: A science fiction novel - Not For Sex Addicts - about seduction, biohacking & philosophy

Limitless Mindset Store: https://store.limitlessmindset.com/book/hourglass

Google Play Books: https://play.google.com/store/books/details?id=V2ZcEQAAQBAJ

Audiobook on Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/3feUlMChxIzVqUrGJfOqFS





