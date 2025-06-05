AI and Lust: Tools of the Biohacker/Slavemasters of the Normie

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
After working obsessively for 1100 hours on my novel "Hourglass," I had this epiphany:AI is a mirror of our relationship with lust.
The same men who are ruled by lust will likely be ruled by AI. But the man who reclaims his will - and disciplines his desire - won’t be replaced. He’ll be multiplied. His work and the good he does will be multiplied by AI.While his bio-spiritual essence will be multiplied by lust: the only tool with which we capture time and defeat death.
The novel I wrote is about that very struggle: to reclaim free will and wield it in a world doing its damndest to claw it away from us with digital talons.Here, I'll share the AI and tech tools and other hacks I used to bring my story to life...
3:00 Science fiction does not remain science fiction for long
5:25 Lust is a tool (like AI)
9:45 Writing the book (with AI?)
27:12 Audiobook production
31:00 The cinematic trailer (was a waste of time!)
35:00 The internet hated my book, while real people loved it
41:50 Epiphany from 1100 hours of obsession
Read: The 17 tools I used to bring my novel - "Hourglass" - to life 📑 Everything mentioned here
https://www.limitlessmindset.com/blog/fiction/977-novelist-tools-hourglass
Order Novel [Audiobook Included] 🛒 Hourglass: A science fiction novel - Not For Sex Addicts - about seduction, biohacking & philosophy
Limitless Mindset Store: https://store.limitlessmindset.com/book/hourglass
Google Play Books: https://play.google.com/store/books/details?id=V2ZcEQAAQBAJ
Audiobook on Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/3feUlMChxIzVqUrGJfOqFS
