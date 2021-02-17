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ΔΙΑΔΙΚΤΥΟ ΚΑΛΑΘΙ ΔΙΑΛΟΓΗΣ. ΑΡΚΕΙ ΝΑ ΞΕΡΟΥΜΕ ΝΑ ΞΕΧΩΡΙΖΟΥΜΕ ΤΟ ΣΚΑΡΤΟ ΑΠΟ ΤΟ ΑΥΘΕΝΤΙΚΟ
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805 views • February 17, 2021
ΚΑΛΗΣΠΕΡΑ ΚΑΙ ΠΑΛΙ ΦΙΛΑΡΑΚΙΑ ΜΟΥ ΓΛΥΚΙΑ. ΑΠΟΔΕΙΞΗ ΤΩΝ ΟΣΩΝ ΑΝΕΦΕΡΑ ΣΤΟ ΒΙΝΤΕΟ, ΤΟ ΡΙΞΙΜΟ ΤΟΥ ΚΑΝΑΛΙΟΥ ΜΟΥ.
ΒΛΕΠΕΤΕ Η ΑΛΗΘΕΙΑ ΠΟΝΑΕΙ (ΚΑΙ ΕΝΟΧΛΕΙ).
ΑΛΛΟΥΣ ΛΕΝΕ ΟΤΙ ΚΛΕΙΝΟΥΝ (ΤΑΧΑ ΜΟΥ) ΚΑΙ ΑΛΛΟΥΣ ΡΙΧΝΟΥΝ.
ΑΥΤΑ ΕΧΕΙ Η ΖΩΗ.
ΟΠΩΣ ΚΑΙ ΝΑ'ΧΕΙ ΕΓΩ ΓΙΑ ΑΚΟΜΑ ΜΙΑ ΦΟΡΑ ΘΑ ΠΩ ΠΩΣ ΔΕΝ ΘΑ ΣΤΑΜΑΤΗΣΩ ΝΑ ΑΓΩΝΙΖΟΜΑΙ.
ΝΑ ΕΙΣΑΣΤΕ ΚΑΛΑ ΟΛΟΙ ΟΣΟΙ ΜΕ ΑΓΑΠΑΤΕ ΚΑΙ ΟΣΟΙ ΜΕ ΠΟΛΕΜΑΤΕ.
ΤΟ ΦΩΣ ΠΑΝΤΑ ΘΑ ΕΞΑΦΑΝΙΖΕΙ ΤΟ ΣΚΟΤΑΔΙ.
https://youtu.be/waHKq8uR5aI
ΒΛΕΠΕΤΕ Η ΑΛΗΘΕΙΑ ΠΟΝΑΕΙ (ΚΑΙ ΕΝΟΧΛΕΙ).
ΑΛΛΟΥΣ ΛΕΝΕ ΟΤΙ ΚΛΕΙΝΟΥΝ (ΤΑΧΑ ΜΟΥ) ΚΑΙ ΑΛΛΟΥΣ ΡΙΧΝΟΥΝ.
ΑΥΤΑ ΕΧΕΙ Η ΖΩΗ.
ΟΠΩΣ ΚΑΙ ΝΑ'ΧΕΙ ΕΓΩ ΓΙΑ ΑΚΟΜΑ ΜΙΑ ΦΟΡΑ ΘΑ ΠΩ ΠΩΣ ΔΕΝ ΘΑ ΣΤΑΜΑΤΗΣΩ ΝΑ ΑΓΩΝΙΖΟΜΑΙ.
ΝΑ ΕΙΣΑΣΤΕ ΚΑΛΑ ΟΛΟΙ ΟΣΟΙ ΜΕ ΑΓΑΠΑΤΕ ΚΑΙ ΟΣΟΙ ΜΕ ΠΟΛΕΜΑΤΕ.
ΤΟ ΦΩΣ ΠΑΝΤΑ ΘΑ ΕΞΑΦΑΝΙΖΕΙ ΤΟ ΣΚΟΤΑΔΙ.
https://youtu.be/waHKq8uR5aI
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