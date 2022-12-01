Create New Account
Lara Logan WE ARE AT WAR
Published 14 hours ago |
Dr. Jane Ruby Show


November 30, 2022


On today’s Dr. Jane Ruby Show, Dr Jane welcomes award winning journalist Lara Logan to expose the child sex trafficking explosion in the U.S. and the use of Fentanyl, a powerful narcotic used to steal and enslave children, how we are currently under NWO policies and 5th Generation Warfare. She is Board member of America’s Future, an organization dedicated to eradicating the drug and child sex trafficking scourge in our country. This is the Dr Jane Ruby Show and you’re about to enter Truth in Medicine.


https://www.americasfuture.net


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1y5ehy-live-7pm-lara-logan-we-are-at-war.html


Keywords
healthjournalistchildrenexplosionmedicinechild traffickingstealfentanyllara logansex traffickingamericas futureenslavenarcotictruth in medicinedr jane rubydr rubydr jane5th generation warfarenwo new world order

