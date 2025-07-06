How to Use Your Phone or Tablet as a Second Monitor | Double Your Screen Space

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Turn your phone or tablet into a second monitor in just minutes! In this video, I’ll show you how to use apps like Spacedesk and Glidex to extend or mirror your PC screen — both wirelessly and with a cable. Fully supports both Android and iOS devices. Perfect for boosting productivity, multitasking, or getting more screen space on the go!
Timestamps:
0:00- Intro/Explanation
0:55- Installing & Setting Up Spacedesk (PC & Mobile Device)
5:35- Connecting with Spacedesk (Wi-fi & USB)
10:45- Installing & Setting Up Glidex (PC & Mobile Device)
13:43- Connecting with Glidex (Wi-fi & USB)