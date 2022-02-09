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Economist says The Great Reset is failing!
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182 views • February 09, 2022
Maria Zeee, February 4, 2022
Martin Armstrong is a world renowned Economist, having predicted previous financial collapses accurately over the years by analysing history and trends.
He joins Zeee Media for the second time today to tell us about how his computer program is showing the Great Reset is failing, how the global governments are pushing us towards war because of the failing COVID-19 narrative, and the predictions for the future of politics, and the economy.
Martin will continue to update Zeee Media regularly. In the meantime, you can follow his work via his website:
https://www.armstrongeconomics.com
Twitter: https://twitter.com/StrongEconomics
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Armstrongecon
If you would like to support Zeee Media to continue getting the truth out, you can donate via this link:
https://www.paypal.com/donate/?hosted_button_id=48KZT6SYT2R44
Website: https://www.zeeemedia.com
Regular Live News Broadcasts on my Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/realmariazeee/?hl=en
Uncensored on Telegram: https://t.me/zeeemedia
Martin Armstrong is a world renowned Economist, having predicted previous financial collapses accurately over the years by analysing history and trends.
He joins Zeee Media for the second time today to tell us about how his computer program is showing the Great Reset is failing, how the global governments are pushing us towards war because of the failing COVID-19 narrative, and the predictions for the future of politics, and the economy.
Martin will continue to update Zeee Media regularly. In the meantime, you can follow his work via his website:
https://www.armstrongeconomics.com
Twitter: https://twitter.com/StrongEconomics
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Armstrongecon
If you would like to support Zeee Media to continue getting the truth out, you can donate via this link:
https://www.paypal.com/donate/?hosted_button_id=48KZT6SYT2R44
Website: https://www.zeeemedia.com
Regular Live News Broadcasts on my Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/realmariazeee/?hl=en
Uncensored on Telegram: https://t.me/zeeemedia
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