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Tartaria and Erasing White Civilization - Sylvie Ivanova on Anatoly Fomenko
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361 views • September 08, 2021
This is about the Asian region of Tartaria and erasing the memories of the old advanced white civilization, filmed Aug. 11, 2021. Here is some art inspired by Tartaria https://disk.yandex.com/d/JBcA-oInC-zwtw
Sylvie Ivanowa grew up in Bulgaria and she has devoted her life to exploring the nature of consciousness and the levels of reality. Spending almost two years in the Peruvian jungle with Ayahuasca and a near death experience have been the most profound transformational periods of learning in her life. She believes that her attempts to recover the lost history of the human races are not simply about correcting the records of bygone eras, but part of rediscovering who are we, as humans. Besides making documentaries on lost history she is an artist and has just launched megaliths.org, a platform meant to unite both professionals and laymen in research for discovering the genuine history of Earth and the various races of its inhabitants.
Links to her website and videos are below:
http://megaliths.org/ancient_history/newearth-youtube-channel-videos-palylists.php
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCqLPTe6eEeBP10Zhu5p-0cQ
At the bottom of this page there is a short presentation
http://megaliths.org/ancient_history/newearth-youtube-channel-videos-palylists.php
Sylvie Ivanowa grew up in Bulgaria and she has devoted her life to exploring the nature of consciousness and the levels of reality. Spending almost two years in the Peruvian jungle with Ayahuasca and a near death experience have been the most profound transformational periods of learning in her life. She believes that her attempts to recover the lost history of the human races are not simply about correcting the records of bygone eras, but part of rediscovering who are we, as humans. Besides making documentaries on lost history she is an artist and has just launched megaliths.org, a platform meant to unite both professionals and laymen in research for discovering the genuine history of Earth and the various races of its inhabitants.
Links to her website and videos are below:
http://megaliths.org/ancient_history/newearth-youtube-channel-videos-palylists.php
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCqLPTe6eEeBP10Zhu5p-0cQ
At the bottom of this page there is a short presentation
http://megaliths.org/ancient_history/newearth-youtube-channel-videos-palylists.php
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