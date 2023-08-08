Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
The Demons Have Taken Over
channel image
Nothing To See Here
7 Subscribers
97 views
Published 20 hours ago

The demons within our Republic are taking victories in the spiritual battle against a complacent immoral America. The Social Credit scoring totalitarian system that has infiltrated Europe and China creeps in. Now Senator Blumenthal has introduced a Bill that will surveil everyone that dare use the internet. Forcing you to be held accountable by law as the First Amendment nose dives into the past.

Keywords
newsalex jonesinfowarspoliticsdeep statewar roomowen shroyerconspiracynew world orderoligarchyswamp

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket