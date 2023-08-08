The Demons Have Taken Over

The demons within our Republic are taking victories in the spiritual battle against a complacent immoral America. The Social Credit scoring totalitarian system that has infiltrated Europe and China creeps in. Now Senator Blumenthal has introduced a Bill that will surveil everyone that dare use the internet. Forcing you to be held accountable by law as the First Amendment nose dives into the past.
