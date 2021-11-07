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Liberals' race playbook is stealing our American moments: Joe Pinion
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30 views • November 07, 2021
Joe Pinion: The election of Virginia's next Lt. Gov. Winsome Sears, and posthumous honoring of Colin Powell should have both been 'proud American moments,' but divisive politics couldn't help but try to ruin both. - via Saturday Agenda, Saturdays at 1PM ET on Newsmax
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