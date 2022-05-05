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"Food Supply Shutdown" Ice Age Farmer, Christian Westbrook
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621 views • May 05, 2022
Today we share our friend Christian Westbrook, Ice Age Farmer, giving us the information we all need to hear. Food Supply Shutdown is happening all around the world. Thank you for watching High Desert Homestead!
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