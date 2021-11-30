Dear Kyle - by Bret Rife - Music Video

dear kyle

i saw your trial

i saw what happened last year when the mob

tried to come down on your spot

you couldn't just sit there and watch

you had to defend when the cops

were not on your block

you almost got shot with a glock

but your armalite won

could have been you in the chalk

but you did your job

you tried to put out all the flames

the media gave you the blame

but they're a disgrace

you did what you had to

i give you the thanks

to show what it takes

what it means to brave

to keep all our freedoms in place



all of the networks are going be paying

for making fake narratives

defamation

look at all of the lin wood cases

so much dough thats awaiting

you survived the fall

when the mob was chasing

now you will be spending the seasons raking



thank God that you got acquitted

we are keeping the second amendment

we have the right keep defending

you got acquitted because you are innocent

you were God's instrument

the people you shot were criminals

ANTIFA and BLM terrorists



i saw when the crowd

chased you down

hit you with a skateboard pow

you turned around

you saw his gun and you

pulled the trigger blau

placed that round

on that target wow

Kyle Rittenhouse

took antifa down

their running now

man of valour proud

in the money now

turn up the dial

on the sound

get off the ground

and spread it wild

Kenosha needs to bow

and give you the key to the town



you did what you had to

this country thanks you

for what you went through

if only we knew

the history books

will be kind to you



the decisions we make today

will effect the next generation

and pave the way for our

children's sake let's keep

the principles of our

founding fathers back

when the declaration

was made

the 1776 gang



sincerely,



free people