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Dear Kyle - by Bret Rife - Music Video
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103 views • November 30, 2021
dear kyle
i saw your trial
i saw what happened last year when the mob
tried to come down on your spot
you couldn't just sit there and watch
you had to defend when the cops
were not on your block
you almost got shot with a glock
but your armalite won
could have been you in the chalk
but you did your job
you tried to put out all the flames
the media gave you the blame
but they're a disgrace
you did what you had to
i give you the thanks
to show what it takes
what it means to brave
to keep all our freedoms in place
all of the networks are going be paying
for making fake narratives
defamation
look at all of the lin wood cases
so much dough thats awaiting
you survived the fall
when the mob was chasing
now you will be spending the seasons raking
thank God that you got acquitted
we are keeping the second amendment
we have the right keep defending
you got acquitted because you are innocent
you were God's instrument
the people you shot were criminals
ANTIFA and BLM terrorists
i saw when the crowd
chased you down
hit you with a skateboard pow
you turned around
you saw his gun and you
pulled the trigger blau
placed that round
on that target wow
Kyle Rittenhouse
took antifa down
their running now
man of valour proud
in the money now
turn up the dial
on the sound
get off the ground
and spread it wild
Kenosha needs to bow
and give you the key to the town
you did what you had to
this country thanks you
for what you went through
if only we knew
the history books
will be kind to you
the decisions we make today
will effect the next generation
and pave the way for our
children's sake let's keep
the principles of our
founding fathers back
when the declaration
was made
the 1776 gang
sincerely,
free people
i saw your trial
i saw what happened last year when the mob
tried to come down on your spot
you couldn't just sit there and watch
you had to defend when the cops
were not on your block
you almost got shot with a glock
but your armalite won
could have been you in the chalk
but you did your job
you tried to put out all the flames
the media gave you the blame
but they're a disgrace
you did what you had to
i give you the thanks
to show what it takes
what it means to brave
to keep all our freedoms in place
all of the networks are going be paying
for making fake narratives
defamation
look at all of the lin wood cases
so much dough thats awaiting
you survived the fall
when the mob was chasing
now you will be spending the seasons raking
thank God that you got acquitted
we are keeping the second amendment
we have the right keep defending
you got acquitted because you are innocent
you were God's instrument
the people you shot were criminals
ANTIFA and BLM terrorists
i saw when the crowd
chased you down
hit you with a skateboard pow
you turned around
you saw his gun and you
pulled the trigger blau
placed that round
on that target wow
Kyle Rittenhouse
took antifa down
their running now
man of valour proud
in the money now
turn up the dial
on the sound
get off the ground
and spread it wild
Kenosha needs to bow
and give you the key to the town
you did what you had to
this country thanks you
for what you went through
if only we knew
the history books
will be kind to you
the decisions we make today
will effect the next generation
and pave the way for our
children's sake let's keep
the principles of our
founding fathers back
when the declaration
was made
the 1776 gang
sincerely,
free people
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