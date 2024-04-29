What Say You, Jay Dyer?





Recorded live & unedited on Apr 29, 2024 by Douglef Schrempf in Dallas, TX

(n the last clip of AJ was after 1 of my calls not just a random hijacked clip)





Source of debate thread:

Candace Owen’s Catholic Mistake: Debating Catholicism, Protestantism & Nestorianism -Jay Dyer

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xXG6Zn1MIOM





Scriptures re: 2 to 3 witnesses to establish a matter...

DEUTERONOMY 19:15

AT THONE WITNESS DOES NOT RISE UP AGAINST A MAN CONCERNING ANY WICKEDNESS OR ANY SIN THAT HE COMMITS. AT THE MOUTH OF TWO WITNESSES OR AT THE MOUTH OF THREE WITNESSES A MATTER IS ESTABLISHED.





MATTHEW 18:15-16

AND IF YOUR BROTHER SINS AGAINST YOU, GO AND REPROVE HIM, BETWEEN YOU AND HIM ALONE. IF HE HEARS YOU, YOU HAVE GAINED YOUR BROTHER.

BUT IF HE DOES NOT HEAR, TAKE WITH YOU ONE OR TWO MORE, THAT BY THE MOUTH OF TWO OF THREE WITNESSES EVERY WORD MIGHT BE ESTABLISHED.





2 CORINTHIANS 13:1

THIS IS THE THIRD TIME I AM COMING TO YOU. BY THE MOUTH OF TWO OR THREE WITNESSES EVERY WORD SHALL BE ESTABLISHED.





1 TIMOTHY 5:19

DO NOT RECEIVE AN ACCUSATION AGAINST AN ELDER EXCEPT FROM TWO OR THREE WITNESSES.





HEBREWS 10:28

ANYONE WHO HAS DISREGARDED THE TORAH OF MOSES DIES WITHOUT COMPASSION ON THE WITNESS OF TWO OR THREE WITNESSES.





NUMBERS 35:30

WHOEVER KILLS SOMEONE HAS TO BE PUT TO DEATH AS A MURDERER BY THE MOUTH OF WITNESSES, BUT ONE WITNESS DOES NOT BEAR WITNESS AGAINST SOMEONE TO DIE.





DEUTERONOMY 17:6

AT THE MOUTH OF TWO OR THREE WITNESSES SHALL HE THAT IS TO DIE BE PUT TO DEATH. HE IS NOT PUT TO DEATH BY THE MOUTH OF ONE WITNESS.



