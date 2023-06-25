Alien Fire Christian Club Lesson

Why God did not bless the offering of murmuring Korah and his followers Dathan and Abiram, but punished them and their families and even sent a plague on 14700 rebellious people in the desert of Sinai? Pondering of Numbers chapter 16 using flannel images. For nonprofit use only.
