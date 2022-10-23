Trauma Bonds & Adrenal Fatigue: Repeated Fight & Flight Can Cause Addiction to Abuse & External Cues

Chronic fight or flight responses can deplete our adrenal glands, which lower our overall energy. We then may be prone to outer stimuli which cause our adrenal glands to temporarily pump out more fight or flight hormones, which can make us feel alive. This can happen even if we are with people who have toxic behavior and our mind may attribute feeling alive with that person instead of realizing the underlying solution is to rest, conserve energy, protect our peace, and support our adrenal glands.



