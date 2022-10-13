Torben Sondergaard: Examining The Sifting Of Our Faith In The End Times

Most saints past and present; we are treated just the way everyone else was and that is outlined in Revelation 6:9-11 KJV Bible. The devil has joined the church with another gospel using his ministers of righteousness so most christians are not aware or do not experience the cost of following Christ. Their spiritual leaders teach persecution is coming and many die never experiencing persecution for their faith as though the servant is greater than his master.





The saints go home following the gospel the disciples knew not what the devil set up for the falling away from faith using fear, to one world religion.