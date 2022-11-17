Situation Update, Nov 17, 2022 - Sen. Schumer calls for REPLACEMENT of Americans who can't have babies after mRNA depopulation jabs

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0:00 Intro
3:15 Great Replacement
12:10 Germany
20:05 California
24:40 Judge blocks Title 42
26:33 Crypto Crash
42:08 Food News
57:35 Pastor Todd Coconato
- After causing infertility and depopulation with vaccines. Sen. Schumer wants to REPLACE Americans
- Germany preparing for massive power grid blackouts, bank runs, fuel scarcity and civil unrest
- California heading toward BANKRUPTCY thanks to Newsom's looting and economic destruction
- Title 42 struck down, enabling mass invasion across the southern US border
- El Salvador headed for DEBT DEFAULT following huge losses in Bitcoin
- Crypto contagion spreads to other exchanges, some withdrawals halted
- Associated Press nearly starts World War III with fake news about missile striking Poland
- FDA approves lab-grown meat for human consumption
- German meat industry says grocery shelves will be empty (of meat) in 2023
- Supply of common antibiotics wiped out across US pharmacies
- Natural remedies that work for many infections (backup emergency medicine)
- Sen. McConnell withholds campaign money from America First candidates
For more updates, visit: http://www.brighteon.com/channel/hrreport
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