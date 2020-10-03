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Femeile din ARN: cine suntem, proiectele ARN, dezbaterea principiilor ARN
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11 views • October 03, 2020
𝗔𝗥𝗡 𝗟𝗜𝗩𝗘 🔴
Femeile din ARN: cine suntem, proiectele ARN, dezbaterea principiilor ARN (libertatea religioasă și de conștiință, avortul, eutanasia, drepturile parentale, adopția, parteneriatul civil)
Cu Alexandra Cofar, Păstrăvanu Laura, Lica Udroiu, Valentina Neamțu și Bercheș Antonela.
Femeile din ARN: cine suntem, proiectele ARN, dezbaterea principiilor ARN (libertatea religioasă și de conștiință, avortul, eutanasia, drepturile parentale, adopția, parteneriatul civil)
Cu Alexandra Cofar, Păstrăvanu Laura, Lica Udroiu, Valentina Neamțu și Bercheș Antonela.
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