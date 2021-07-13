© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Georgia Guidestones
Follow
0
Share
Report
213 views • July 13, 2021
In Elbert County, Georgia, in the United States, there is a gigantic granite monument with strangely encrypted messages. The most amazing details, however, are not the dimensions but the engraved messages. There are ten guidelines “TO AN AGE OF REASON”. These guidelines speak of a “New World Order” including a massive reduction of the world’s population, a one World Government, a new form of spirituality, and more.
✓ www.kla.tv/6012
➡️ https://www.kla.tv/abo-en - Subscribe our newsletter!
www.kla.tv/en - Follow us on the original kla.tv-website
✓ www.kla.tv/6012
➡️ https://www.kla.tv/abo-en - Subscribe our newsletter!
www.kla.tv/en - Follow us on the original kla.tv-website
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.