Left in the middle of the road, the older brother could not stand the cold and left him

Pitiful Animal





June 29, 2023





What a heartbreaking scene!

Little Shustrik in the cold and rain

He crossed the street with thin feet and almost got stabbed.

I ran out of the car and tried to catch Shustrik.





How could my heart be happy when he got bitten by ticks day and night

After taking a bath, Shustrik fell into a blissful sleep.

It was not known if Shustrik was sick, but he refused to eat.

Wait a minute and I would take this boy to the vet

Like many others, I only fought for the sake of justice.

Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5HOSJ53LNkk