John Waters - "THE WONDER OF YOU!"

Quantum Nurse www.quantumnurse.life presents

Freedom International Livestream

Thursday, October 26, 2023 @ 12:00 PM EST

5:00 PM UK 6:00 PM Germany





Guest: John Waters

Topic: “THE WONDER OF YOU”





https://johnwaters.substack.com/





Bio:

John Waters is an Irish Thinker, Talker, and Writer. From the life of the spirit of society to the infinite reach of rock ‘n’ roll; from the puzzle of the human ‘I’ to the true nature of money; from the attempted murder of fatherhood to the slow death of the novel, he speaks and writes about the meaning of life in the modern world.





Resource:

https://johnwaters.substack.com/p/the-wonder-of-you

Immense Gratitude for your support!

TIP/DONATE LINK for Grace Asagra @ Quantum Nurse Podcast

https://patron.podbean.com/QuantumNurse

https://www.paypal.com/donate/?hosted_button_id=FHUXTQVAVJDPU

Venmo - @Grace-Asagra 609-203-5854





WELLNESS RESOURCES

(Note: I AM my own podcast sponsor. Your purchase from any of these links will help support the podcast. But of course, your health and wellness is foremost so I only recommend the best.)

Brighteon Store – Health and Wellness Survival Resources

https://bit.ly/3K5z7G0

Optimal Health and Wellness with Grace Virtual Dispensary Link (Designs for Health)

https://www.designsforhealth.com/u/optimalhealthwellness

Quantum Nurse Eternal Health (Face Skin Care, Protein Powder and Elderberry)

https://www.quantumnurseeternalhealth.com/

Cell Core – (Anti-parasites and Heavy metal detox nutraceuticals)



(Use Patient Direct Code BXqbah4A) https://cellcore.com/pages/register-customer

Water Wellness – (Quinton Marine Minerals and more)

http://shrsl.com/1vfsx-2ffl-12yt4

Premier Research Labs – (QRA Biofield Energy Tested Nutraceuticals)

https://prlabs.com/customer/account/create/code/59n84f/







Grace Asagra, RN MA

Podcast: Quantum Nurse: Out of the Rabbit Hole from Stress to Bliss

https://www.quantumnurse.life/

https://bio.link/graceasagra





PODCAST PLATFORMS

Bitchute https://www.bitchute.com/channel/nDjE6Ciyg0ED/

Brighteon https://www.brighteon.com/channels/graceasagra12

ClikView https://clikview.com/@QuantumNurse

Earth Heroes TV https://earthheroestv.com/categories/the-freedom-broadcasters

Rumble https://rumble.com/c/c-764837

You-Tube Quantum Nurse Base-12 Source Code DNA Activations -

https://www.youtube.com/channel4vncZtvi2VJ0fHoiArJOA/UC-





Audio





Apple /Itunes https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/quantum-nurse-out-of-the-rabbit-hole-from-stress-to-bliss/id1522579988

Podbean https://graceasagra.podbean.com/







Dr. Karl Moore, PhD

Podcast: Made in Nature

https://www.facebook.com/MadeInNaturePodcast/





Roy Coughlan

Podcast: AWAKENING

https://www.awakeningpodcast.org/