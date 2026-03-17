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EFFECTUAL AND FERVENT | 3-17-2026
Coach Dave LIVE
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Show #2622


Show Notes:


Annual huddle: https://thelibertyactionnetwork.com/event/pass-the-salt-annual-gathering/

'Effectual': https://webstersdictionary1828.com/Dictionary/effectual

James 5:16 https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=james%205%3A16&version=KJV

'Ineffectual': https://webstersdictionary1828.com/Dictionary/ineffectual

Asbury Revival 3 years later: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3Mn0_lyc5tw

Man in America - The Dark Night of the Soul: https://www.facebook.com/reel/26602535266010171

Percentage of people that believe in the devil: https://www.bing.com/search?q=what+percent+of+americans+believe+in+the+devil&cvid=f25dcefdfe8a49f8929daa0dc3fbdb2c&gs_lcrp=EgRlZGdlKgYIABBFGDkyBggAEEUYOTIHCAEQ6wcYQNIBCTEzMzIwajBqOagCCLACAQ&FORM=ANAB01&PC=ASTS

George Whitefield - Satan's Devices: https://www.blueletterbible.org/Comm/whitefield_george/Sermons/witf_048.cfm

Dark Truth of Feminism: https://www.facebook.com/reel/34111033048511299

Hulda Publis: https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=825009829953886

1st Amendment: https://www.law.cornell.edu/constitution/first_amendment

'Religion': https://webstersdictionary1828.com/Dictionary/religion

Is It War Funny Video: https://www.armstrongeconomics.com/humor/is-it-war/


Dave Daubenmire, a veteran 35 year high school football coach, was spurred to action when attacked and eventually sued by the ACLU in the late 1990’s for mixing prayer with his coaching. As a result of the experience, Coach heard the call to move out of coaching a high school team, to the job of coaching God’s team. PASS THE SALT was formed to encourage the Body of Christ to step into the cultural war. “For we wrestle not against flesh and blood…” PASS THE SALT is convinced that God has given the Body a window of opportunity to take our culture back.


Video Archive Site - https://CoachDaveLIVE.TV

Register for Events - https://coachdavelive.com/event

Support Coach's Ministry - https://coachdavelive.com/donate

Buy a Cross Hat or Shirt - https://coachdavelive.com/shop

Keywords
truthpass the saltcoach dave live
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