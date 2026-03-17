EFFECTUAL AND FERVENT | 3-17-2026

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Show #2622
Show Notes:
Annual huddle: https://thelibertyactionnetwork.com/event/pass-the-salt-annual-gathering/
'Effectual': https://webstersdictionary1828.com/Dictionary/effectual
James 5:16 https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=james%205%3A16&version=KJV
'Ineffectual': https://webstersdictionary1828.com/Dictionary/ineffectual
Asbury Revival 3 years later: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3Mn0_lyc5tw
Man in America - The Dark Night of the Soul: https://www.facebook.com/reel/26602535266010171
Percentage of people that believe in the devil: https://www.bing.com/search?q=what+percent+of+americans+believe+in+the+devil&cvid=f25dcefdfe8a49f8929daa0dc3fbdb2c&gs_lcrp=EgRlZGdlKgYIABBFGDkyBggAEEUYOTIHCAEQ6wcYQNIBCTEzMzIwajBqOagCCLACAQ&FORM=ANAB01&PC=ASTS
George Whitefield - Satan's Devices: https://www.blueletterbible.org/Comm/whitefield_george/Sermons/witf_048.cfm
Dark Truth of Feminism: https://www.facebook.com/reel/34111033048511299
Hulda Publis: https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=825009829953886
1st Amendment: https://www.law.cornell.edu/constitution/first_amendment
'Religion': https://webstersdictionary1828.com/Dictionary/religion
Is It War Funny Video: https://www.armstrongeconomics.com/humor/is-it-war/
Dave Daubenmire, a veteran 35 year high school football coach, was spurred to action when attacked and eventually sued by the ACLU in the late 1990’s for mixing prayer with his coaching. As a result of the experience, Coach heard the call to move out of coaching a high school team, to the job of coaching God’s team. PASS THE SALT was formed to encourage the Body of Christ to step into the cultural war. “For we wrestle not against flesh and blood…” PASS THE SALT is convinced that God has given the Body a window of opportunity to take our culture back.
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