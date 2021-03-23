© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
2021-03-21 GVP #1(9)84 - Michael O'Bernicia - Case Update
Follow
0
Share
Report
40 views • March 23, 2021
Credit to Mark Devlin on YouTube.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1po1LCHhyDw
After a long delay caused by the compilation of a huge 1,200-page dossier of evidence and witness statements, The Bernician and his team have finally laid the papers in their Private Criminal Prosecution cases connected to the monumental Fraud that the Covid-19 agenda represents.
In the firing line now are four specific individuals - Matt Hancock, Chris Whitty, Patrick Vallance and Neil Ferguson - without whose lying complicity, Michael says, the Scamdemic could never have got off the ground. There is much to suggest that the entire worldwide Covid psy-op was engineered from the UK.
Michael updates us on what is likely to happen next, and what he hopes the ultimate outcome will be.
Visit www.thebernician.net for case updates as they occur.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1po1LCHhyDw
After a long delay caused by the compilation of a huge 1,200-page dossier of evidence and witness statements, The Bernician and his team have finally laid the papers in their Private Criminal Prosecution cases connected to the monumental Fraud that the Covid-19 agenda represents.
In the firing line now are four specific individuals - Matt Hancock, Chris Whitty, Patrick Vallance and Neil Ferguson - without whose lying complicity, Michael says, the Scamdemic could never have got off the ground. There is much to suggest that the entire worldwide Covid psy-op was engineered from the UK.
Michael updates us on what is likely to happen next, and what he hopes the ultimate outcome will be.
Visit www.thebernician.net for case updates as they occur.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.