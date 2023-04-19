Create New Account
Get Prepped - Trousers
126 views
Geordie Prepper
Published 18 hours ago

Your choice of trousers and leggings will play a big part in your comfort and performance in emergencies. Consider trousers that are practical, suit you, have good durability and options to keep EDC and other gear on you in a secure yet concealed manner. Also consider how you may attach your trousers/leggings to yourself and keep them from falling down, such as a good belt, suspenders and other options.


Be safe and be prepared and #checkyourpreps

Geordie Prepper


Affiliate Links to items in the Video


Keywords
preppershtfclothing

