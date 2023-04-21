Create New Account
NZ MAN FACING JAIL TIME FOR PEACEFUL PROTEST from TheHighwire.com
Scriptural Scrutiny
Published 17 hours ago |

Video Source --> https://thehighwire.com/ark-videos/nz-man-facing-jail-time-for-peaceful-protest/

When New Zealand Civil liberties activist, Billy Te Kahika, was arrested in 2021 at a peaceful freedom rally in Auckland, he had no idea the legal battle he would face. Currently out on appeal, hear about the shocking 4 month jail sentence he’s facing for simply organizing a peaceful protest.

Keywords
newzealandfreedomrallypeacefulprotestbillytekahikajailsentence

