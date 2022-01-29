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BAFFLED: Psaki Can't Answer This One Simple Question On Biden
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60 views • January 29, 2022
Trending Politics reports, Team Brandon, back in the stable after-glow of Trump’s presidency, in the time when Brandon’s policies hadn’t completely destroyed all the trust and respect that President Trump spent four years rebuilding, liked to use the phrase “America is Back.”
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