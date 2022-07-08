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Central Bankers Brainwashed Children to Install Obama Chinese Coup from 2005???!!!
#5Slampig
#5Slampig
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13 views • July 08, 2022

(Opinion) Pedo Joe FEB 95 co-writes Pre-Patriot Act. Clintons’ OKC Bombing April 95. CBS Exec Mike Nowacki UBS Bank rig ‘00 Election for Bush. UN Rothschild Mainland Chinese Opium Cartel (Dod CIA FBI B.A.R. Child Traffickers) Israeli Intelligence Anthrax Bio-warfare attack Fall ‘01. Tomas Foral caught w/ enough Military Grade Anthrax to ill up to billions of people. CT US Atty John A. Danaher III prevents any prosecution of Foral at same time I did not pay off CIA “Pedo Pete” Coukos $30,000 to not be permanently estranged from my only daughter then railroaded to prison for warning of Israeli Saudi Chinese Monsanto Intel Attack, that ended up to be 9/11 to Dodd & Blumenthal. https://gab.com/SvenVonErick ‘11 DHS Founder Rich Murzin & AJ Fountain die within hours of each other w/ list of DHS & CT Police who would be paid for coming SANDY HOOK DRILL. 2012 NDAA Obama greenlights China’s future occupation. July ‘19 Steven G. Erickson threatened by woman w/ FBI ID in Odessa Ukraine, w/ plane blowing up back to US w/ all passengers aboard if I blabbed about the Bidens to Alex Jones. #StopTheBS

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