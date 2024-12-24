BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
BLOOD ECLIPSE SIGN on March,14, DESTRUCTION of IRAN, PURIM
End the global reset
End the global reset
95 views • 4 months ago

I am bringing out some very interesting things dealing with the forthcoming Purim that the Jews keep. And how it is corresponding to the forthcoming lunar eclipse of March 14th 2025. Which is also pointing at the destruction of Iran in a very short time from now. I'm bringing this up for news sake. I thought you might find these facts very interesting to listen to.

For questions or comments you can email me at [email protected]

For further study of end times Bible prophecy you can go to Larry McGuire's warning website at

Larrygmeguiar2.com

ussolardestructionharbingereclipse april eight
