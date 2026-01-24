BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Tulster OATH the Right Holster for the Ruger RXM - Minuteman Review
28 views • 1 day ago

AmbGun Ruger RXM Page

https://www.ambgun.com/ambidextral-pistol/ruger-rxm

One of the selling points of the Ruger RXM is that it fits most Glock 19 Holsters. I suppose it can, but compare the RXM’s trigger guard to the Glock’s. Rounded Ruger vs squared off Glock. 


The trigger guard is a key link for retention and its coverage is an important purpose of any holster. 


So I went looking for an IWB holster optimized for the RXM. The Tulster OATH percolated to the top of the short list. 


Many have sung Tulster’s praises so I was excited when they offered to send one for review. 


The fit and finish are top notch, immediately validating Tulster’s reputation. The radiused edges are uniform. And stamped into the holster is the pistol it fits. Very useful if you end up with a drawer of Holsters. 


The fit is so precise that they do not use the thick rubber bumpers between the taco halves like most Holsters. This means you can completely snug down the screws. Any minor tweaking of retention is done by placing thin, feeler gauge like metal plates between the halves. 


So precise is the fit, that a Glock 19 does not fit. 


My holster came with a spring metal tuckable belt hanger and a Modwing claw. I usually remove claws to make donning holsters easier. I just don't care that much about minor printing…preferring reduced belt displacement. But for now, I plan to continue with the claw, but will ultimately probably remove it and seat the hanger ¼” closer to the holster. 


Terrific coverage of the trigger, but no coverage of the mag release button. The holster does create something like a fence around it. While I'd prefer coverage, this does allow administrative access to the magazine. The RXM’s mag release is protected by its own fence. I have not had an accidental mag disengagement..yet.


Looking for an IWB holster for the Ruger RXM? The Tulster OATH is definitely the right choice. 

