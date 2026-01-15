Assault on Novopavlivka — Rybar's Analysis📝

By early December, Novopavlivka remained an arena of fierce battles. After the initial breakthrough by Russian troops into the village in November, the enemy transferred additional reserves to the sector and stabilized the situation.

➡️Seeking to turn the tide of battle, the Russian Armed Forces accumulated reserves on the right bank of Solona by January 2 and began attacks on enemy positions in the forest northwest of Filia. By January 5, they had driven the AFU out of the forest and the support points in its area, which allowed them to establish fire control over highway O-041415.

➡️At the same time, on the right flank of the direction, Russian troops cleared the territory of Molodetskoye by January 3 and began advancing towards the neighboring Novopodgorodnoye. By December 11, assault groups had gained a foothold in the settlement's buildings and gradually expanded their control zone on its outskirts over the next week.

📌 Currently, heavy fighting continues in the direction. The enemy is trying to regain control of Ivanovka, while the Russian Armed Forces are gradually cutting off supply routes to the Novopavlivka garrison from the south.

❗️It is quite likely that after clearing villages on the right flank, they will launch attacks on the settlement from the north, creating prerequisites for encircling its garrison.

Adding:

Two Majors #Summary for the morning of January 15, 2026

▪️ Chernomorsk (Ilyichevsk), Zatoka, and Odessa were hit by "Hurricanes" during the night. In the evening, they struck Dnepropetrovsk. In Kiev, there are still emergency power outages after repeated strikes on the TPP-5, and pipes are bursting in homes, which, given the forecast of 20-degree frost, does not encourage people to stay in the Ukrainian capital.

▪️127 enemy UAVs of the aircraft type were shot down from 23:00 on January 13 to 20:00 on January 14. The figure of more than 100 such drones per day has become a kind of "norm" for the AFU.

▪️In the north of the Sumy region, units of the Russian Army's "North" group have crossed the border and taken the settlement of Komarovka, not far from the border with the Bryansk sector. For now, this looks like a daring raid rather than an offensive operation, but the relevance of the issue of diverting enemy forces from the Bryansk border does not diminish. Thus, yesterday, as a result of a missile strike, the Klinets thermal power station and the Naytopovich substation were damaged.

▪️In the Sumy and Krasnopolsky districts, the enemy has concentrated numerous UAV units to deter the "North" group, which is supported by aviation, artillery, and "Sunburn" systems.

▪️In the Belgorod region, a drone attacked a car in the village of Zozuli, a woman died on the spot, and the driver was injured. In the village of Ilek-Penkovka, an FPV drone hit a car, and a civilian was injured.

▪️On the Kharkov front, the "North" group of the Russian Army is engaged in fierce battles in the previous sectors. Efforts are being intensified on our side in the Volchansk huts.

▪️On the direction to the settlement of Borovaya (Izyum district, Kharkov region), the Russian Army is levelling the front line and closing "pockets". Our forces will strive to reach the Oskol River on this front line.

▪️In Konstantinovka, the enemy admits that the Russian Army has seized the initiative in logistics in the urban development of Konstantinovka. Our troops, in addition to numerous drones on fiber optics, "attract aviation, work on high-rise buildings with FAWs, methodically turning neighborhoods into ruins and creating fortified zones from them for further advancement", write enemy channels.

▪️On the section of responsibility of the "East" group of the AFU, the most combat-ready forces are being concentrated west of Gulyaypole to stabilize the situation. Four enemy counterattacks have been repelled in a day, and the enemy is launching counteractions daily. In addition, there were four unsuccessful counterattacks in the direction of Kosovtsevo (north, at the border with the Dnepropetrovsk region). Our forces note that there is a lot of enemy armored vehicles in the counterattacks, which was not previously recorded.

▪️ On the Zaporozhye front (https://t.me/DnevnikDesantnika/38529), battles for control of the northern outskirts are taking place in Primorsky. In the area of Malokaterinovka, UAV launching pads of the AFU are being destroyed. In Stepnogorsk, the northern and central parts of the settlement have been cleared, and a staging area for an attack on Grigorovka is being formed, where our forces blew up a bridge across the Konka River, cutting off the enemy's supply line. In Lukyanovka and Pavlovka, Russian troops have entrenched themselves and are expanding the zone of control.

The report was compiled by: ⚡️Two Majors (two_majors)