Tour of BIOLAB in Rubezhnoe - BIG PHARMA used Ukrainians as LAB RATS - for the CV VACS! - John Mark Dougan

I'm sharing this video from John Mark Dougan, with his description on YouTube. Video from Jan. 19, 2023.Biolab in Rubezhnoe, where BIG PHARMA used Ukrainians as LAB RATS for the CV VACS!
This is a very dark story. Want to know how the Pharma companies got to push their wares on Americans without clinical trials? They had clinical trials... bypassing animal testing and going straight to disposable Ukrainians. Even the employees there didn't want to take what they were pushing.
💰💵 Please consider a donation, it is being used to help people in various cities of the Donbass, and to support making these interviews.
💰Buy Me a Coffee: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/badvolf
💰Bitcoin: Wallet Address: https://alexwolfe.bitcoinwallet.com or 36SvZg5at2cj1oHTCPpHTKKWBCWvcgh58n
💰Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/BadVolf
Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/c/JohnMarkDou...
https://rumble.com/user/BadVolf
Telegram: https://t.me/BadVolfNews WhatsApp: +7 903 220 0175
Make sure you subscribe to my channel!
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.