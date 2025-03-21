BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
How To Deal With Hurt and Unforgiveness? (15+ Biblical Strategies for Forgiveness & Peace)
Struggling with unresolved conflicts or bitterness? In this special Q&A episode of Let’s Talk, we dive into your top questions about handling offenses from a biblical perspective! Discover why offenses occur, how to respond with Christ-like restraint, and practical steps to forgive freely—even when it’s hard. Learn from Jesus’ example, avoid the trap of unforgiveness, and restore relationships with wisdom from Scripture.

📖 Key Topics Covered:

    Why offenses happen among believers (Luke 17:1)
    How to recognize if you’ve hurt someone
    The danger of overreacting & how to exercise restraint
    Jesus’ model for responding to betrayal (Luke 23:34)
    Biblical strategies to love enemies and bless those who curse you
    What Romans 12 says about overcoming evil with good
    How to avoid bitterness and protect church unity

🔥 Don’t miss the life-changing insights on forgiveness, reconciliation, and living in peace! If you’ve ever asked, “How many times must I forgive?” or “What if they won’t apologize?”, this video is for YOU.

👉 Subscribe to Let’s Talk for more biblical wisdom, hit the 🔔 for notifications, and share this video to help others find freedom from offense!

💬 Comment below: “How has forgiveness changed your relationships?” Let’s encourage one another!

#BiblicalForgiveness #ChristianLiving #ConflictResolution

Keywords
spiritual growthromans 12biblical forgivenessjesus examplechurch unitymatthew 18love your enemiesrestore relationshipshow to forgivechristian relationshipslets talk podcastprayer for enemiesbiblical peacedealing with offenseschristian conflict resolutionovercome bitternesschristian q and aavoid offensesbiblical reconciliationhealing from hurt
Chapters

00:00Introduction and Overview

00:18Why Offenses Occur Among Believers

00:42Recognizing When We've Offended Someone

00:58Common Biblical Causes of Offenses

01:14The Harm of Overreacting to Offenses

01:36Practical Steps to Prevent Impulsive Reactions

01:51Exercising Restraint

02:11The Importance of Forgiveness

02:33Limits of Biblical Forgiveness

03:01Consequences of Withholding Forgiveness

03:29Jesus' Example in Responding to Offenses

03:50Loving Our Enemies

04:20Blessing Those Who Curse Us

04:39Romans 12 on Responding to Offenses

04:56Impact of Offenses on the Church

05:21Biblical Strategies to Avoid Offenses

05:32Addressing Offenses Directly

05:52Confessing Offenses Biblically

06:19The Law of Initiative in Reconciliation

06:47Genuine Forgiveness and Forgetting

07:12Conclusion and Commitment

