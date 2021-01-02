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10/17/18#FACECROOK: PART 1- CZI, Silic_n Valley Comm_nity Foundation, #TAXSCAM
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111 views • January 02, 2021
YOU ARE FREE TV
10/17/18: While FB and Twizzler deplatform truth tellers, they hide their money in fraudulent foundations and funnel it into big BioMed and BioTech in the globalist effort to perfect the Prison Planet.
All links for this video will appear in Part 2.
If you would like to listen to You Are Free Radio tonight, 7-9 pm EDT:
https://www.steempunkradio.com
Thanks to everyone who supports You Are Free TV! Please participate in the Prayer Wave at 6pm wherever you are to elevate humanity above the evil that is planned by the Deep State! Please send prayers for S and birthday wishes as well.
PLEASE SUPPORT YOU ARE FREE TV
PayPal: [email protected]
Tetrogen link for YAFTV viewers:
Link: https://www.tetrogenusa.com/youarefreetv
10% Discount Code: free_10off
NOTE: PUT THE CODE AT THE TOP OF THE ORDER
CRYPTO donations:
Bitcoin: 1K2mQ5S6na5k5QGPS2Hve7pMMUNrxsRqJQ
BCH: 18hNpMyVsj37CBiHuRMD6cCL9Gr5dNU2e8
Ether: 0x7DF493B943520e28aC5f93737b6Cbf27A1C01a79
Litecoin: Ld4HEnQUk28A415BrAECUUHtRTNZkZ2uYK
Blessings to all of you Freedom Lovers! WE ARE FREE!
10/17/18: While FB and Twizzler deplatform truth tellers, they hide their money in fraudulent foundations and funnel it into big BioMed and BioTech in the globalist effort to perfect the Prison Planet.
All links for this video will appear in Part 2.
If you would like to listen to You Are Free Radio tonight, 7-9 pm EDT:
https://www.steempunkradio.com
Thanks to everyone who supports You Are Free TV! Please participate in the Prayer Wave at 6pm wherever you are to elevate humanity above the evil that is planned by the Deep State! Please send prayers for S and birthday wishes as well.
PLEASE SUPPORT YOU ARE FREE TV
PayPal: [email protected]
Tetrogen link for YAFTV viewers:
Link: https://www.tetrogenusa.com/youarefreetv
10% Discount Code: free_10off
NOTE: PUT THE CODE AT THE TOP OF THE ORDER
CRYPTO donations:
Bitcoin: 1K2mQ5S6na5k5QGPS2Hve7pMMUNrxsRqJQ
BCH: 18hNpMyVsj37CBiHuRMD6cCL9Gr5dNU2e8
Ether: 0x7DF493B943520e28aC5f93737b6Cbf27A1C01a79
Litecoin: Ld4HEnQUk28A415BrAECUUHtRTNZkZ2uYK
Blessings to all of you Freedom Lovers! WE ARE FREE!
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