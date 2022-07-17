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An Entire Legion of People Neurologically Devastated Shocking Numbers from Scandinavia
In Search Of Truth
In Search Of Truth
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5113 views • July 17, 2022

Dr. Peter McCullough: "7750 People have had intracranial hemorrhage or stroke just in three small Scandinavian countries. Three countries: 7700 disastrous neurologic events within 28 days of receiving the vaccine."


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