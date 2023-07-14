Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Putin's New Move will Double Zelensky's Problems - Russian Battle Tanks Will Receive ANTI-DRONE SYSTEMS
channel image
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
934 Subscribers
207 views
Published 19 hours ago

💥 Putin's new move will double Zelenskiy's problems; Russian battle tanks will receive anti-drone systems

As the drone war between Russia and Ukraine escalates, Moscow plans to upgrade its tanks with drone detection systems and countermeasures. Moscow plans to equip its T-72 and T-90M tanks for protection against unmanned aerial vehicles. This comes as the role of "deadly" kamikaze drones in the war in Ukraine continues to grow.

Source: Hindustan Times

Keywords
russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket