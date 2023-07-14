Putin's New Move will Double Zelensky's Problems - Russian Battle Tanks Will Receive ANTI-DRONE SYSTEMS

💥 Putin's new move will double Zelenskiy's problems; Russian battle tanks will receive anti-drone systems
As the drone war between Russia and Ukraine escalates, Moscow plans to upgrade its tanks with drone detection systems and countermeasures. Moscow plans to equip its T-72 and T-90M tanks for protection against unmanned aerial vehicles. This comes as the role of "deadly" kamikaze drones in the war in Ukraine continues to grow.
Source: Hindustan Times
