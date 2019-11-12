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Does height matter in sports?
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4 views • November 12, 2019
Some sports attract tall athletes and some are dominated by athletes with a shorter stature. The study of allometry investigates how strength scales with height. According to science, what are the reasons that certain sports attract tall or short athletes, besides the obvious (basketball nets are easier to reach if you’re taller)?
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