The Jesuit Vatican Shadow Empire 363 - Mark Of The Beast
6 months ago

I felt a strong need for this video message to return to the topic of the Mark Of The Beast and bring things up to date. I have already done this numerous times over the last few years. I never thought that I’d have to do another one after the last one but here we are again. WHY? Because this PAUSE in the WAR is DRAGGING OUT and some people with very poor Spiritual discernment are STILL NOT GETTING THIS! I’ll say this in the strongest of terms. IF you don’t GET THIS and pay attention then YOU WILL be DECEIVED and YOU WILL DIE! This is not a trivial matter!

The MARK OF THE BEAST is GIVEN by way of INJECTION INTO the physical Human body! Vaccines ARE the MARK OF THE BEAST. The LAST VACCINE will be in the RIGHT HAND or FOREHEAD. The Beast SNAKE MEDICAL CULT has been TRAINING the world population to ACCEPT Vaccination as NORMAL - as an AIDE to DISEASE PREVENTION. The Beast Vaccination MARKING training will finish with the FINAL MARK just as the Bible declares. YES, the Bible scriptures about the MARK are to be taken LITERALLY, PHYSICALLY and NOT SYMBOLICALLY!

Keywords
sciencedeceptionromanjesus christeducationhistoryjesuitvaticanpopesecret societieshumanismroman catholicismbible truthastro-theologyreligion and spiritualityfalse cults
