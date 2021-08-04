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BREAKING: Burgemeester Bill de Blasio van New York kondigt als
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0 view • August 04, 2021
BREAKING: Burgemeester Bill de Blasio van New York kondigt als eerste in het land aan dat werknemers en klanten van eetgelegenheden, fitness- en amusementsgelegenheden ten minste één dosis COVID-19-vaccin moeten hebben. https://abcn.ws/3lz78EO
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