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The Lost Ekklesia of God - Episode 45
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0 view • November 22, 2021
A freedman of God hosting a journey to discover the lost ekklesia of God.
In this episode, we examine in detail the symbolism included in the Passover meal followed by the 7-day Festival of Unleavened Bread and how this Old Covenant ordinance translates to the Lord's Supper included in each New Covenant gathering of an ekklesia of God.
In this episode, we examine in detail the symbolism included in the Passover meal followed by the 7-day Festival of Unleavened Bread and how this Old Covenant ordinance translates to the Lord's Supper included in each New Covenant gathering of an ekklesia of God.
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