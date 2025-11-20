The Jesuit Vatican Shadow Empire 413 - Sea Beast Rising

In this video message I am returning to the Roman Catholic Cult “SEA BEAST” spoken about in Revelation 13 and how it rose to world power and control today. The Roman Catholic Cult is the ONLY MONOLITHIC Religious Political Organization in the world today that has SURVIVED for 17 centuries. Please think about THAT! One thousand seven hundred years later and that ORGANIZATION not only still exists BUT has gone from strength to strength in spite of all the formidable hurdles that have impeded its diabolical progress. Just look at World History and tell me what other organization still exists from 1700 years ago.

Many empires and governing systems have come and gone over the last 17 centuries on all continents. Only the Vatican CITY STATE Organization exerts an OCTOPUS LIKE influence on all the nations of the world today. It is undeniable and can be the ONLY candidate for the SEA BEAST MONSTER described in the Revelation given to John in 95 AD. Thousands of Kings and Kingdoms have come and gone into the mists of time and yet the Roman Catholic Cult remains today. HOW is it that people do NOT SEE this reality?

Remember that the Vatican is a MODERN POLITICAL STATE officially formed in 1929 BUT has had it’s own geographical Papal State territory in Italy since 754 AD. Although MAN MADE religions are Hierarchical and Political in essence, they do NOT have the SUPER-STRUCTURE of a WORLD CITY STATE that the Vatican has today. The Vatican is a NATIONAL ENTITY - a COUNTRY with its own government and a head of state called the POPE which is pre-selected by the Vatican government exactly as it happens in every country worldwide.





