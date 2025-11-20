BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

The Jesuit Vatican Shadow Empire 413 - Sea Beast Rising
Darkness Is Falling
Darkness Is Falling
55 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
78 views • 1 day ago

In this video message I am returning to the Roman Catholic Cult “SEA BEAST” spoken about in Revelation 13 and how it rose to world power and control today. The Roman Catholic Cult is the ONLY MONOLITHIC Religious Political Organization in the world today that has SURVIVED for 17 centuries. Please think about THAT! One thousand seven hundred years later and that ORGANIZATION not only still exists BUT has gone from strength to strength in spite of all the formidable hurdles that have impeded its diabolical progress. Just look at World History and tell me what other organization still exists from 1700 years ago.

Many empires and governing systems have come and gone over the last 17 centuries on all continents. Only the Vatican CITY STATE Organization exerts an OCTOPUS LIKE influence on all the nations of the world today. It is undeniable and can be the ONLY candidate for the SEA BEAST MONSTER described in the Revelation given to John in 95 AD. Thousands of Kings and Kingdoms have come and gone into the mists of time and yet the Roman Catholic Cult remains today. HOW is it that people do NOT SEE this reality?

Remember that the Vatican is a MODERN POLITICAL STATE officially formed in 1929 BUT has had it’s own geographical Papal State territory in Italy since 754 AD. Although MAN MADE religions are Hierarchical and Political in essence, they do NOT have the SUPER-STRUCTURE of a WORLD CITY STATE that the Vatican has today. The Vatican is a NATIONAL ENTITY - a COUNTRY with its own government and a head of state called the POPE which is pre-selected by the Vatican government exactly as it happens in every country worldwide.


 Learn more at: darknessisfalling.com


How To Get Born Again and Become A Child of God!

http://www.darknessisfalling.com/how-to-get-saved.html


Following Jesus Christ & Counting the Cost!

http://www.darknessisfalling.com/counting-the-cost.html


The Holy Spirit

http://www.darknessisfalling.com/the-holy-spirit.html


The Roman Catholic “Mark Of The Beast”

http://www.darknessisfalling.com/mark-of-the-beast.html


The Jesuit Vatican New Age Deception

http://www.darknessisfalling.com/the-jesuits-new-age-deception.html


The Jesuit Vatican Shadow Empire Video Series - Fourteen Pages - 425 Videos

http://www.darknessisfalling.com/dif-jesuit-vatican-shadow-empire-video-series-225455.html


Face Book - Darkness Is Falling Video Series

https://www.facebook.com/william.boot.7


Rumble - Darkness Is Falling Video Series

https://rumble.com/c/c-360625?page=5


Rumble 2 - Backup Channel - Darkness Is Falling


BitChute - Darkness Is Falling


Instagram - darknessisfalling.truth


You Tube - Darkness Is Falling Channel


pilled.net - Darkness Is Falling


Brighteon - Darkness Is Falling


https://www.darknessisfalling.com/uploads/2/3/7/0/23701544/fifty_years_in_the_church_of_rome.pdf

Keywords
sciencedeceptionromanjesus christeducationhistoryjesuitvaticanpopesecret societieshumanismroman catholicismbible truthastro-theologyreligion and spiritualityfalse cults
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy