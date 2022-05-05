Briefing by Russian Defense Ministry - 10:15, May 5, 2022 - English, Full Text.

Briefing by Russian Defence Ministry



▫️The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation in Ukraine.



💥High-precision air-based missiles of the Russian Aerospace Forces have destroyed aviation equipment at the Kanatovo military airfield near Kirovograd, 1 large ammunition depot in Nikolaev and 1 fuel storage facility for Ukrainian military equipment near Zhovtnevoe, Nikolaev Region.



▫️In addition, the forward command post of the 17th Separate Tank Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, 4 areas of manpower and military equipment concentration, as well as 2 depots of military equipment at a military airfield near Kramatorsk have been hit.



✈️💥Operational-tactical and army aviation of the Russian Aerospace Forces have hit 93 areas of Ukrainian manpower and military equipment concentration.



💥Missile troops have hit 2 AFU command posts, 1 artillery battery at a firing position, as well as 2 launchers and 1 transport and loading vehicle of Tochka-U tactical missile system during the night.



💥Artillery units have hit 32 command posts, 5 ammunition depots, 403 strongholds, areas of manpower and military equipment concentration, and 51 Ukrainian artillery positions.



▫️The attacks have resulted in the elimination of up to 600 nationalists, as well as 61 units of weapons and military equipment.



💥Russian air defence means have shot down 3 Ukrainian aircraft in the air: 1 Su-24 near Zmeiniy Island, 1 Su-27 near Ingulets, Kherson Region, and 1 Su-25 near Koshevoe, Dnepropetrovsk Region.



▫️In addition, 14 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles have been shot down overnight near Verbovka, Velykaya Kamyshevakha, Brazhkovka, Veseloe, Peremoga, Bolshie Prokhody in Kharkov Region, Barvinok in Kherson Region, Avdeevka, Dolya, Kamenka in Donetsk People's Republic, Severodonetsk in Lugansk People's Republic, including 1 Bayraktar-TB2 near Zmeiniy Island.



▫️In addition, 2 Smerch multiple-launch rockets have been shot down in the air near Tarasovka and Vasilievka.



📊In total, 149 aircraft and 112 helicopters, 726 unmanned aerial vehicles, 288 anti-aircraft missile systems, 2,834 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 325 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,306 field artillery and mortars, as well as 2,646 units of special military vehicles of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were destroyed during the operation.