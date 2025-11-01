The Two World Wars - The Story of the United States, Part 4

Many Americans feared that aid to the Allies was drawing the country unnecessarily into war. Then on Dec 7, 1941, Japanese planes attacked the American Pacific fleet at Pearl Harbor, in Hawaii. Damage was enormous. Then Germany and Italy declared war against America...an America

which had been forged overnight into grim, determined unity!





Once more Americans today might give thanks ..as their forefathers had given thanks in the wilderness of a new world... for the blessings bestowed upon their land, for the preservation of the freedom which had brought their nation into being and, through the years, had been its Guiding Light.

____________________







Watch this channel on these alternative video platforms:









YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@ireadclassiccomics3172

BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/6dPOHdT8um1K/

Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/ireadclassiccomicbooks

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-1443311