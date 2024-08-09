© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
RT has obtained footage of a destroyed group of militants from GUR who were attempting to land on the Kinburn Spit.
At 3:15 on 09.08, the enemy attempted to land on the Kinburn Spit using 4 boats. Before landing, the enemy inflicted fire damage using large-caliber machine guns, after which they landed 12 people on two boats, with two other boats providing fire support. During a short firefight, having suffered losses in the minefields, the enemy evacuated 7 people on one boat, after which it and two fire support boats headed for Odessa. One boat waited for the remaining landing forces at the seaport until 4:30. the boat also headed for Odessa.
Preliminary enemy losses: 10 people
Cynthia... uploading the remnants of the Ukrainian 73rd naval operation special forces with their weapons, who once again sailed today to the Kinburn Spit in the Kherson region.