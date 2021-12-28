TvNI - BONUS, Dec.26, Scott Bennett, "DeSantis' outrageous new law!?"

New Florida State Law SB2006 - for Forced Vaccinations and Quarantines for anyone whose existence is a threat to public health....! Potential Life-saving info!!! Vital Video!!

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Details of this 'law':

This is existing language in the current statute 4. Ordering an individual to be examined, tested, vaccinated, treated,isolated, or quarantined for communicable diseases that have significant morbidity or mortality and present a severe danger to public health.Individuals who are unable or unwilling to be examined, tested, vaccinated,or treated for reasons of health, religion, or conscience may be subjected to isolation or quarantine.



More Details:

This is the unconstitutional part of the Florida law. On page 38, line 1097:



1097 4. Ordering an individual to be examined, tested,

1098 vaccinated, treated, isolated, or quarantined for communicable

1099 diseases that have significant morbidity or mortality and

1100 present a severe danger to public health.

Individuals who are

1101 unable or unwilling to be examined, tested, vaccinated, or

1102 treated for reasons of health, religion, or conscience may be ENROLLED 2021 Legislature CS for CS for SB 2006, 2nd Engrossed 20212006er

Page 39 of 42

CODING: Words stricken are deletions; words underlined are additions.

1103 subjected to isolation or quarantine.

1104 a. Examination, testing, vaccination, or treatment may be

1105 performed by any qualified person authorized by the State Health

1106 Officer.

1107 b. If the individual poses a danger to the public health,

1108 the State Health Officer may subject the individual to isolation

1109 or quarantine. If there is no practical method to isolate or

1110 quarantine the individual, the State Health Officer may use any

1111 means necessary to vaccinate or treat the individual.

1112 c. Any order of the State Health Officer given to

1113 effectuate this paragraph is shall be immediately enforceable by

1114 a law enforcement officer under s. 381.0012.

1115 (e)(2) Individuals who assist the State Health Officer at

1116 his or her request on a volunteer basis during a public health

1117 emergency are entitled to the benefits specified in s.

1118 110.504(2), (3), (4), and (5).